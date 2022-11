BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power outages are being reported across the state.

Central Maine Power is reporting nearly 10,000 customers without power Wednesday evening.

Versant is reporting over 400 customers without power.

Gusty winds Wednesday night could produce additional outages.

Click here for current CMP outages.

Click here for current Versant outages.

