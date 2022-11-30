Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland

Police were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.
Police were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.(MGN)
Nov. 30, 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

Portland police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Additional information on the death investigation has not been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 207-874-8575.

