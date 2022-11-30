Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges

Matthew Catalano could face life in prison
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday.

33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the drugs across Maine for almost four years.

He was arrested by Orono Police in February 2021 with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl and a loaded gun.

Catalano faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

