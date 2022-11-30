Orono’s Ruth White qualifies for national cross country race

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White finished in 4th place in the Champs Sports Northeast Regional cross country race in The Bronx on Saturday with a time of 17:51.

White’s time was good enough to qualify her for the Champs National race on Dec. 10 at Balboa Park in San Diego.

It was White’s first time in the regional event, and she said it was fun to have the opportunity to face tough competition.

“I didn’t now until I crossed the line. I knew I was in 4th with a kilometer to go. I thought I had a good chance then, but it’s not over until you cross the line. I just keep the consistency in my training for the next week and a half and get ready to run hard,” said White.

It was also White’s first time in New York City, and she’s never been to San Diego before.

Ruth said that while she wasn’t able to do any sightseeing last weekend, there’s an activity plan for runners in San Diego.

