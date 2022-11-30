Officials warn to be diligent when driving on icy roads

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we head into December, temperatures are beginning to drop. If snow is not the major concern, then usually it’s ice. Although we haven’t had a major weather event yet, ice is already causing problems in Maine.

Last week, there were several severe vehicle accidents around the state, including one that was fatal.

With winter approaching and anticipation of the weather that goes with it, officials are urging folks to be careful when driving.

Erin Courtney of the Maine Turnpike Authority has some tips for safe travels on icy roads.

Courtney said, “With ice, it’s not as evident in your mind, like you’re not seeing the snow on the road. So, you’re not thinking that way, but it’s just as dangerous, and so people really need to pay attention to the conditions. If it’s icy, need to slow down if we have the speed limit lowered, need to follow that. Even if you have an SUV, that doesn’t mean you should go faster. You need to go the speed limit, and sometimes it’s even less than what the speed limit is saying.”

Courtney adds if you see another driver in distress on the side of the road, do not get out of your car to assist. To report an accident, you can call 911 or dial 988 for assistance on some areas of the Maine Turnpike.

For more information or tips on driving in winter conditions, go to https://www.maineturnpike.com/Safety/Winter-Safety.aspx

