Oakland’s Lions Club selling fresh cut Christmas trees

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland’s Lions Club is continuing a tradition that’s been in place for more than 5 decades.

They are once again selling fresh cut Christmas trees this year.

The trees range from $20-$45 and can be purchased right next to the town hall in Oakland.

They are also selling wreaths, baskets, and for the first time this year, wood-carved reindeers.

Wayne Weeks of the Oakland Lions Club says they have already sold dozens of trees since the sale began last Friday.

He says they anticipate selling their entire stock, up to 300 trees, which they have done for the last several years.

He says all of the proceeds will continue to fund the club’s projects.

“One thing we help the school department, and we give money to the kids to go on to college, and other numerous things we do. We got a closet up there to school if they need clothes,” Weeks said.

The Christmas tree sale will continue until they run out.

They are open everyday from 9am to 7 pm

