‘Nutcracker in Nutshell’ premiers this weekend at the Center Theatre

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - According to leaders at the Bangor Ballet, the company was so badly decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic they nearly shut down over the summer.

Instead, thanks to some fresh ideas, they decided to forge ahead and keep the doors open.

Board president Andy Kahn says the Bangor Ballet was struggling to find funds and a choreographer willing to work with them.

That’s when his daughter, Sophie, had the idea for a student to choreograph the show.

Sophie is now a senior at John Bapst, but she’s been dancing since she was 6.

In August, she took on the challenge of planning for “Nutcracker in a Nutshell.”

Now just days before opening night, the Kahns are thrilled with how it’s all coming together.

“It’s a great production. All of the dancers have put in so much hard work. We’ve added elements that haven’t been in the production for years. So there’s some surprises in there,” said Sophie.

“The pride I’m experiencing is not just my own child, but all of these dancers. It is remarkable to see all of these kids collaborate, create, respect each other and put something on stage that is so much bigger than any one of them as an individual. So, really, to me it’s an inspiration,” said Andy.

You can catch “Nutcracker in a Nutshell” this Sunday at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft.

They’ll be at the Gracie Theatre in Bangor the following weekend.

