New study on drivers’ speed during pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While life slowed down during the pandemic, drivers sped up.

According to a new study from the University of Maine, drivers have increased their speed. The report shows that with fewer drivers on the roads and less enforcement of traffic laws, people have been speeding more over the last couple of years.

With the increase in speeders, states across the country are also reporting an increase in severe and fatal car accidents.

Ali Shirazi is a an assistant professor at UMaine and the lead investigator for the report.

Although most traffic trends have returned to pre-pandemic levels, he says these speeding trends have not.

Shirazi said, “The results that we got shows that a massive disruption in traffic volume or travel demand can have a profound impact on operational speed that can last even a year after that disruption has been ceased, so it’s not a temporary impact. It’s a profound impact that can last for a long time.”

Shirazi added the idea to do this research came from his own experience noticing more people speeding as he drove on I -95 back in March 2020.

You can find the full report here.

