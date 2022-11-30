New online portal launches for HEAP funding

MaineHousing
MaineHousing(wwny)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Mainers now have a new way to apply for heating assistance.

MaineHousing launched its new online application portal this week.

Officials say it sends the information directly to your local community action agency for processing.

Community action agencies have already processed more than 33,000 applications and supplied over $16.5 million in heating assistance.

State law required an online application to be made available before the end of the 2023 heating season.

You can apply by going to mainehousing.org and choosing “HEAP Fuel Assistance” under the programs menu.

