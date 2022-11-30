Man accused of causing stand-off was sentenced Wednesday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of causing a standoff in Brewer last year was sentenced Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Patrick Mullen, 52, formerly of Portland, will spend 37 months in prison.

Mullen pleaded guilty in February.

According to court records, police were called to a Brewer store parking lot in August of 2021 for a disturbance.

They found Mullen in his truck holding a firearm.

He was arrested after an hours-long stand off.

Court records show Mullen is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2017 conviction in Washington County for domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

