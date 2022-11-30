Man accused of causing stand-off was sentenced Wednesday

Gavel
Gavel(Source: Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of causing a standoff in Brewer last year was sentenced Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Patrick Mullen, 52, formerly of Portland, will spend 37 months in prison.

Mullen pleaded guilty in February.

According to court records, police were called to a Brewer store parking lot in August of 2021 for a disturbance.

They found Mullen in his truck holding a firearm.

He was arrested after an hours-long stand off.

Court records show Mullen is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2017 conviction in Washington County for domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Police were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.
Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland
The Respect for Marriage Act
Senate passes ‘The Respect for Marriage Act’
Hervey Clay
Retired Lincoln Fire Department Deputy Chief loses battle with Parkinson’s Disease
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl found in search in Corinna
2 men facing charges after 1 kilo of fentanyl found in search