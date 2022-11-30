Blue Hill receives $4 million in funds for treatment center repairs

Wastewater Treatment Plant
Wastewater Treatment Plant(Lake City)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Planned upgrades to the Blue Hill wastewater treatment plant received a boost from Congressman Jared Golden Tuesday.

USDA Rural Development awarded $4 million in grants and loans for much-needed repairs at the 47-year-old plant.

Golden passed $1 million in funding through the House after visiting the facility in August.

The budget for the repairs is more than $5 million.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

MaineHousing
New online portal launches for HEAP funding
Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park wants your input on raising fees
Fresh cut Christmas trees
Oakland’s Lions Club selling fresh cut Christmas trees
SkyVilla
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness moving into old Epic Sports location