Blue Hill receives $4 million in funds for treatment center repairs

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Planned upgrades to the Blue Hill wastewater treatment plant received a boost from Congressman Jared Golden Tuesday.

USDA Rural Development awarded $4 million in grants and loans for much-needed repairs at the 47-year-old plant.

Golden passed $1 million in funding through the House after visiting the facility in August.

The budget for the repairs is more than $5 million.

