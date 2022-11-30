Blue Hill receives $4 million in funds for treatment center repairs
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Planned upgrades to the Blue Hill wastewater treatment plant received a boost from Congressman Jared Golden Tuesday.
USDA Rural Development awarded $4 million in grants and loans for much-needed repairs at the 47-year-old plant.
Golden passed $1 million in funding through the House after visiting the facility in August.
The budget for the repairs is more than $5 million.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.