Augusta police cruiser stolen over the weekend had AR-15 rifle inside

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta police cruiser that was stolen this weekend was unlocked and running with an AR-15 rifle inside.

That’s according to court documents.

Kyle King, 27, allegedly took the cruiser Saturday afternoon from outside the police station.

The Augusta Police Chief told the Kennebec Journal King did not have access to the AR-15 rifle because it was secured with a gun lock.

King was arrested shortly after on Western Avenue.

King made his first court appearance Monday on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and impersonating a public servant.

Police officials have declined to reveal the identity of the officer who left the cruiser running as an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

