Acadia National Park wants your input on raising fees

Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - It may soon cost you a bit more to visit Acadia National Park.

The National Park Service announced a proposal Tuesday to increase all entrance fees at the park starting next year.

Seven-day passes for private vehicles, motorcycles and individuals would rise $5 each, with the most expensive being the vehicle rate at $35.

Annual passes would rise $15 to $70.

Officials say these fees are consistent with parks like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite.

The new revenue would be used to expand the Island Explorer bus system.

The NPS is requesting public feedback through Dec. 29, which you can leave online at go.nps.gov/AcadiaFeeIncrease.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Wastewater Treatment Plant
Blue Hill receives $4 million in funds for treatment center repairs
MaineHousing
New online portal launches for HEAP funding
Fresh cut Christmas trees
Oakland’s Lions Club selling fresh cut Christmas trees
SkyVilla
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness moving into old Epic Sports location