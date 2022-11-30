Acadia National Park wants your input on raising fees

Maine (WABI) - It may soon cost you a bit more to visit Acadia National Park.

The National Park Service announced a proposal Tuesday to increase all entrance fees at the park starting next year.

Seven-day passes for private vehicles, motorcycles and individuals would rise $5 each, with the most expensive being the vehicle rate at $35.

Annual passes would rise $15 to $70.

Officials say these fees are consistent with parks like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite.

The new revenue would be used to expand the Island Explorer bus system.

The NPS is requesting public feedback through Dec. 29, which you can leave online at go.nps.gov/AcadiaFeeIncrease.

