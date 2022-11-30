23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide

Nov. 30, 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide.

Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m.

According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the night before.

Prior to the homicide ruling, authorities investigated her death as suspicious.

The Portland Police Department says they are not releasing additional information at this time, including the cause of Kelley’s death.

Officials did not say if they had a suspect in Kelley’s homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators 207-874-8575.

