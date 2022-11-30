2022 was a record year for Maine voter participation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The official tabulation of votes from the general election is now complete, and officials say Maine saw extraordinary voter participation.

The tabulation includes the certified election results for races for Maine’s governor, two representatives to Congress, members of the Maine Legislature, and certain county officers.

The results were submitted to Gov. Janet Mills Tuesday night.

More than 680,000 ballots were cast.

”Observers are saying that we may have been first in the nation. We won’t know that until every state reports to the federal government, but what we do know is that 2022 was a record year for voter turnout. Both as a percentage of eligible citizens, that’s the total US census number of people 18 years or older, who are US citizens in our state, and as a percentage of registered voters. So, when you look at registered voters, it was right around 75%. When you look at the way you look at the universe of everyone who could’ve voted potentially, that falls to 60.8%. But that’s still a truly wonderful number and a testament to how many people participated,” said Shenna Bellows, Secretary of State.

Bellows says the state should be proud of our high level of voter participation and the effort by election workers.

When it comes to future elections, Bellows says they’re working to increase accessibility to those who are eligible, particularly those in vulnerable communities.

”Election security remains a top concern. We were very glad to see a safe, secure and fair election in 2022. But, what we do know is that some election workers and citizens have had concerns about election security, and we intend to continue to find ways to strengthen security and accessibility,” said Bellows.

The final results have been posted online.

