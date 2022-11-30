2 men facing charges after 1 kilo of fentanyl found in search

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Corinna.

Two men were arrested after a drug bust in Corinna(Penobscot County Jail)

David Ireland, 61, of Corinna and 22-year-old Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia of Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic were arrested Tuesday night.

Authorities say they had a warrant to search a home in the Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park in Corinna.

They say it was part of an ongoing investigation into fentanyl being brought into Maine from Massachusetts for redistribution.

1 kilo of suspected fentanyl found in search in Corinna(Maine DEA)

During the search, authorities say they found more than over one kilogram of suspected fentanyl estimated to be worth $165,000.

Ireland and Del Jesus Garcia are both charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

They’re both being held at Penobscot County Jail with no bail and are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon.

