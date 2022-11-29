Waterville Florist and Formal Wear donates to local organization

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The previous owner of Waterville Florist and Formal Wear is giving back to the community one last time on this Giving Tuesday.

Jeff Karter opened the doors to the store 40 years ago.

To honor his time in business -- he brought back his original prices.

A dozen roses was up for grabs for $7.99 -- the same as when he started.

It paid off on this Giving Tuesday.

Karter and new owner Ashley Ferris wrote a check of nearly 15-hundred dollars to the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen with all of the proceeds from the rose special.

Ferris says it feels good to give back to a charity that helps the community.

“It makes me feel really proud. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had a business in Waterville for 40 years. the community has always supported me. And it really does my heart good to do something to help the community out,” said Karter.

“I’m looking forward to working with many different organizations in our community, and helping as much as possible. I have three beautiful daughters looking up to me along with a whole community of amazing people. And so this means so much,” Ferris said.

“It’s heartwarming, because it takes a village to do what we do. It takes the community at large to come in and help us to feed the most vulnerable people in our community,” Carla Caron, President of Waterville Area Soup Kitchen said.

Caron says the money will likely go towards rent for the space.

