Two dead after head-on crash in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Route 1 in Westfield.

It happened just after 3:45 Monday afternoon.

Maine State Police says an SUV heading northbound driven by 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton came around a corner to a car driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle driving in her lane.

The vehicles crashed head-on.

Witnessess reported seeing Dale speeding and not staying in his lane.

Dale died at the scene.

Kellerhals was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash closed both directions of traffic for several hours.

State Police have re-opened one lane for traffic.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution if traveling through the area.

State Police continues to investigate.

