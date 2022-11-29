Strong Winds & Downpours By Wednesday Afternoon/Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains just to our north and will slowly move to our east overnight. This will allow for some cloud cover to move into the region. Lows will be in the teen s& 20s with a SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

By Wednesday, a low will moving across southern Canada will have an associated warm and cold front. The warm front will bring us a mild day and will turn our winds out of the south. Highs are expected to reach the 40s and low 50s. During the early morning, a period of drizzle and freezing drizzle will be possible and could make for some slick conditions mostly north of Bangor during the morning commute. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day and by the afternoon, rain will arrive in the west associated with the cold front. This front will move through during the overnight and will bring heavy rain & strong winds until about midnight. Rainfall totals will range from 0.75″ to 1.25″ with pockets up to 1.5″.

Winds will be the bigger concern as southerly gusts along the coast could exceed 60 mph. Islands off the coast could experience even stronger wind gusts. For inland areas, southerly gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. The strongest winds will be Wednesday afternoon into the first half of the night.

This will be mostly an all-rain event, there will be a period in the mountains where a brief changeover to snow will occur. Any snow accumulations will be light. Lows Wednesday night will hover on either side of freezing which would result in any wet pavement potentially icing over.

Breezy winds expected for Thursday morning and will taper off into the afternoon. Some light snow showers will be possible into the morning. High pressure will be building in bringing more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s & low 40s. Another chilly & sunny day for Friday as highs will be mostly in the 30s.

Watching another low for the first half of the weekend. This is expected to bring more showers to the region by Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be much lighter, and winds will not be as strong as the event on Wednesday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and low 50s. A few rain showers will stick around into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the teens & 20s. SSE wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain in the afternoon. Will be heavy into the evening. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds will increase during the evening out of the south gusting for inland areas up to 45 mph, along the coast over 60 mph.

THURSDAY: A few early morning snow showers followed by increasing sunshine. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy in the morning with winds tapering into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds increase during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: A few early AM showers. More sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Late day showers possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

