Sawyer Arena gives a behind-the-scenes look at rink maintenance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s time to lace up the skates, and the rink at Sawyer Arena is ready to go.

Staff of roughly half dozen providing ice surface to local community (WABI)

“We take pride here at Sawyer Arena with high-quality ice. We’re able to keep it pretty cold, which is good for hockey. There’s quite a bit of process that comes through as well as driving the Zambonis,” said Joe Nelson, general manager.

Learning the ins and outs of the electric Zamboni is essential.

“That’s a process that takes many hours to become proficient at it, so we train them. We’re very lucky that we have one Zamboni driver with 15+ years of experience, plus another one with 10 years. We’re very fortunate to have some experienced Zamboni drivers,” said Nelson.

Managing the ice’s depth above the sand floor is key.

“We do an ice measurement a couple times a week to make sure it’s not getting too thick or too skinny in some areas,” said Nelson.

The staff provides a venue for hockey players and figure skaters.

“We’ve developed friendships with them over the years. We’re pretty blessed to have a good staff that takes pride in what they do,” said Nelson.

Sawyer Arena hosts the Bangor, John Bapst, Hampden Academy, and Maine Junior Black Bear hockey teams along with figure skating.

Open hockey and skating times also come up on the schedule. For a full rundown of what the arena has to offer, visit the Bangor Parks & Recreation Department web site.

