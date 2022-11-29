Robbinston man admits setting deadly fire, sentenced to 32 years

MACHAIS, Maine (WABI) - A Robbinston man will spend 32 years in prison after admitting he killed a man by setting fire to his home.

Charles Townsend, 34, learned his sentence in a Machias courtroom Tuesday. Rather than go to trial, Townsend pleaded guilty to arson and depraved indifference murder in the death of Wayne Morrill, 66, of Robbinston.

Prosecutors say in October 2020, Townsend and Morrill were drinking together when they got into an argument. Townsend became angry with Morrill, and used a lighter and a paper bag to start a fire in Morrill’s mudroom.

First responders found Morrill, who had difficulty walking, on the floor of his home. His cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Morrill’s nieces spoke in court Tuesday, saying their uncle was a funny, loving, and caring soul. They say he treated Townsend like a son.

They said 32 years was not a long enough because Townsend had given their family a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.