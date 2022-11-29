Otto the Cat challenge back in Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - For the fourth time in three years, the mysterious and stealthy Otto the Cat has come forward with a challenge to benefit Camden Area Christian Food Pantry.

For every $1 raised between now and December 16th, Otto will double it, up to $6,700.

The money will be used to purchase Hannaford gift cards to be handed out to area families in need during the holidays.

“The holidays can be especially hard for those we serve as they struggle to feed their families,” said CACFP Board Member Faith Vautour. “While we don’t know the identity of Otto, we’re so grateful once again for his kind-hearted and generous assistance.”

You might remember when we first told you about the fly by night benefactor. Communications between Otto and the food pantry only happen through written letters typically taped to the door of the food pantry with his signature paw print on the front.

The first Otto Challenge in 2020 provided enough funding for gift cards to 45 families. Last year, it was 75 families.

For more information the latest Otto Challenge, go to camdenpantry.org/donate or send a check to the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, P. O. Box 337, Camden, ME 04843 prior to December 16. Make sure you designate the donation for The Otto Challenge.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.