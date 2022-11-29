Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today, Turning Wet & Windy Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in for our Tuesday, bringing us plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. Highs today will top off in the 30s to around 40°. Clouds will increase tonight as high pressure slides to our east and our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will drop to the 20s for most spots with some teens possible across northern and eastern locales where the clouds arrive a bit later in the night.

Low pressure is forecast to pass well north of Maine later Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will push a cold front through the state during the evening hours. This system will bring us some moderate to heavy rain and a strong, gusty southerly wind Wednesday afternoon and evening. The southerly winds will usher warmer air into the region Wednesday which will result in this being an all rain event. Temperatures will climb to the 40s to near 50° for highs Wednesday afternoon. Look for a mostly cloudy and dry start to the day. Rain will develop from west to east across the state during the afternoon and could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours. The winds will be increasing during the afternoon out of the south/southeast. Winds will average 15-30 MPH but may gust as high as 40-45 MPH for most spots however coastal areas could see gusts as high as 55-60 MPH. As a result, scattered power outages will be possible. The rain will taper off from west to east across the state by midnight or so Wednesday night as the cold front moves to our east. Winds will diminish a bit too. By the time the rain ends, look for rainfall totals between .5″ to 1.25″.

Colder, more seasonable air will return to the state on the backside of the storm for Thursday. We’ll also have a gusty, northwest wind Thursday up to around 30 MPH, making it feel even colder. We may see a few scattered snow showers Thursday morning otherwise expect a drier day with variably cloudy skies and highs around 30° north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere. High pressure will move in for Friday bringing us some nice weather to end the week. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs the 30s to near 40°. Another cold front is forecast to move in on Saturday bringing some more rain Saturday afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 30°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 15°-29°, coldest across northern and eastern areas. Light east/southeast wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Rain developing during the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. South/southeast wind increasing to 15-30 MPH during the afternoon with gusts to 45 MPH possible inland and 55-60 MPH possible along the coast.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers possible during the morning then variably cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers likely. Warmer with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

