Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say

Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several cows.(ChrisVanLennepPhoto via Canva)
By Cade Taylor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was injured in a crash that involved several cows on Monday.

KSWO reports the man hit three cows that were in the middle of the road while he was driving that evening in Kiowa County.

Police said the man’s vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled after it struck the animals.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man involved in the crash but said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition with arm and internal injuries.

No immediate word was given if the cows survived the collision.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco may allow police to deploy robots that kill
Coronavirus in Maine
How to celebrate the holidays and stay COVID-safe
Realty of Maine
Bangor-based real estate business celebrates new generation of ownership
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid