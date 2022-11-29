Maine Supreme Court rules in favor of CMP

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Supreme Court Tuesday ruled in favor of Central Maine Power (CMP) when it comes to part of the controversial New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) corridor project that Maine voters rejected in 2021.

The ruling Tuesday has to do with a lease of public land that is part of the corridor path. The court ruled that a citizens’ initiative cannot retroactively invalidate a lease. This lease impacts a very small section of the corridor.

This ruling does not mean that work can resume on the corridor project.

In August 2022, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court declined to uphold the statewide referendum that halted the project, finding cancellation of the project could violate CMP’s rights.

In the August ruling, the justices concluded the voter initiative, creating a law that retroactively banned the permitted project, could be unconstitutional if CMP had obtained “vested rights” prior to commencing construction in January 2021.

The Supreme Court remanded the case to the Business and Consumer Court for further proceedings. A trial is scheduled for April 2023.

Avangrid, CMP parent company, released the following statement

“Today’s ruling by the Law Court is yet another step in the right direction for Maine’s renewable energy future. The serious need for the NECEC project to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, combat climate change, and lower energy prices remains unchanged. For the past three years, despite funded by fossil fuel opponents, every regulatory body at the local, state and federal level has thoroughly reviewed the New England Clean Energy Connect and all agree the NECEC is beneficial for Mainers. We are pleased with today’s ruling and look forward to determining our next steps for this critical project.”

