Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his first court appearance virtually in District Court in Lewiston Monday.

Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour.

Butterfield’s lawyer told the judge Monday his client understands what he is charged with but may not understand why.

Butterfield did not say much during his hearing other than to acknowledge his name and respond to his lawyer.

The judge has ordered a competency hearing for Butterfield to determine his ability to stand trial.

Butterfield’s ex-girlfriend told our media partner WMTW Sunday that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2019 and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic made his condition worse.

