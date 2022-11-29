Black Bears bounce back during light November schedule

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 drubbing of American International College on Saturday.

“That was big for us. We made sure that during those two weeks off we tried to keep things as game-like as possible to not really lose a step. I think it showed we worked duing those two weeks. We came out and picked up where we left off,” said Ben Poisson, senior forward.

Luke Antonacci scored his first college goal against the Yellow Jackets.

“It was awesome. I think we’re really starting to come together as a team. Our process has been keeping our heads down, grinding, and eventually the outcome will be in our favor. I think it showed in that game here,” said Antonacci, freshman defenseman.

Maine still needs to address a power play that’s 3-40 on the season.

“It’s almost like having the shanks in your golf game right now. At the end of the day, it has to come from within them a little bit as far as talking to each other, figuring out what’s there and what’s not there,” said Ben Barr, head coach.

The Black Bears found the net against AIC with hard-nosed effort.

“Those are the goals we have to score, then hopefully we can score some on the power play, some rush goals, and that kind of stuff as we go along,” said Barr.

The Vermont series starting on Saturday includes the only Hockey East matchups for the Black Bears in December. The conference schedule takes over in mid-January and takes Maine the rest of the way through the regular season.

