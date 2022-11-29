Belfast man with sword arrested for domestic violence
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Police arrested a Belfast man found with a sword Saturday on domestic violence charges.
38-year-old Larry Kaiser of Belfast is charged with Domestic Violence Assault using a weapon, criminal mischief and violating release conditions.
Police responded to a domestic violence call from Lawlor Lane just after 6:30 a.m.
The caller was not involved in the incident, but said the victim came to his house needing medical attention, and the suspect followed.
Officers matched Kaiser, who was found in a vehicle possessing a sword, with the description.
He remains in the Waldo County Jail.
The victim was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Belfast Police at 338-2040.
