Belfast man with sword arrested for domestic violence

By Tom Krosnowski
Nov. 28, 2022
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Police arrested a Belfast man found with a sword Saturday on domestic violence charges.

38-year-old Larry Kaiser of Belfast is charged with Domestic Violence Assault using a weapon, criminal mischief and violating release conditions.

Police responded to a domestic violence call from Lawlor Lane just after 6:30 a.m.

The caller was not involved in the incident, but said the victim came to his house needing medical attention, and the suspect followed.

Officers matched Kaiser, who was found in a vehicle possessing a sword, with the description.

He remains in the Waldo County Jail.

The victim was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belfast Police at 338-2040.

