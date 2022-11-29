Bangor non-profit receives $15,000 donation

100 Neighbors Who Care of Penobscot Valley donation
100 Neighbors Who Care of Penobscot Valley donation(UCP of Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor non-profit got a big donation.

100 Neighbors Who Care of Penobscot Valley presented a check for over $15,000 to UCP of Maine’s Elizabeth Levinson Center.

The center is a non-profit organization that provides long term residential care for medically fragile children and young adults with significant cognitive and medical needs.

ELC says one of their main objectives is to create a home-like atmosphere.

They say this will allow them to update their outdoor space with a wheelchair accessible gazebo.

