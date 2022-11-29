Bangor-based real estate business celebrates new generation of ownership

Realty of Maine
Realty of Maine(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A party nearly three years in the making finally took place in Bangor Tuesday.

Back in early 2020, Dave Sleeper began the process of transitioning ownership of his company, Realty of Maine, to a second generation. Then the pandemic happened and a get-together to mark the occasion wasn’t practical.

While they’ve been running the company as co-owners ever since, Sleeper’s daughter Beth Roybal and daughter-in-law Julie Sleeper finally got a chance to celebrate Tuesday afternoon.

Realty of Maine is now both woman and veteran owned, with Roybal serving eight years as a Marine before joining the family business.

“If you had asked me 15 years ago what I’d be doing today, I never would have said this is where I would be, this is what I would be doing. But it was obviously meant to be and a path that was set for me quite well just by the virtue of getting into real estate and having Dave as my father and my mentor for so many years,” said Roybal, Realty of Maine designated broker.

“Women can do, women can succeed, and we thrive in this particular situation,” said Julie Sleeper, Realty of Maine COO.

They say Dave is known for his quotes and pieces of advice. Among them: “You can do anything you set your mind to.”

