Volunteers in Newburgh help make ornaments, ship Christmas trees to military members

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Christmas tree farm in Newburgh helped provide a bit of home for soldiers this season.

We were at Piper Mountain Monday morning as they were packing up the truck full of Trees for Troops.

Each year, the program helps members of the military and their families with Christmas trees.

People all over the country donate to the national non-profit including Piper Mountain with the help of the Maine Christmas Tree Association.

For the last decade, the Ladies of VFW 1605 has also helped by making three-thousand homemade ornaments.

“It’s like family to us because we’ve had sons in the Marines, grandsons in the Army, so, it’s our live,” said Melba Fisher with the Ladies of VFW Post 1065.

“So, we sure understand it and we sure understand what the guys and girls do for us over there,” said her husband, Gary Fisher, with the MCTA.

“We can’t thank them enough,” said Melba.

“I remember being overseas and having little things sent from home, and it does. It means a lot. A lot of love went into getting them here, loading them. A lot of kids in the community wrote out the cards for them that hang off of the trees. It’s great, because we’re able to send a little bit of Maine to these bases and a little bit of home,” said Carolyn Braley, a volunteer with the American Legion.

