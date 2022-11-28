USPS sets deadlines for Christmas delivery

The processing facility in Hampden serves much of Maine.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday shopping season is in full swing, you’ve still got plenty of time to ship your cards and gifts for Christmas delivery.

The United States Postal Service says the latest you can ship packages for expected delivery before Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 17  - that’s one full week before Christmas Eve.

If you’re using Priority Mail or Priority Express, you have until Dec. 19 and Dec. 23, respectively.

The deadlines are different if you’re shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, international or to military.

You can find that information here.

