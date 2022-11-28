Trial begins Tuesday for Robbinston man charged with murder, arson

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Robbinston man accused of killing a man by setting his home on fire is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Charles Townsend, 34, is charged with depraved indifference murder, felony murder, and arson for causing the death of 66-year-old Wayne Morrill in October 2020.

Morrill died of smoke inhalation in his Robbinston home.

Officials say Townsend set the fire.

A judge denied Townsend’s request last year for reduced bail and also ruled court documents will remain sealed due to Townsend’s concerns about witness intimidation.

Townsend’s trial begins at 8:30 a.m. in Washington County Superior Court in Machias.

