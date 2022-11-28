Trial begins Tuesday for Robbinston man charged with murder, arson

Charles Townsend
Charles Townsend(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Robbinston man accused of killing a man by setting his home on fire is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Charles Townsend, 34, is charged with depraved indifference murder, felony murder, and arson for causing the death of 66-year-old Wayne Morrill in October 2020.

Morrill died of smoke inhalation in his Robbinston home.

Officials say Townsend set the fire.

A judge denied Townsend’s request last year for reduced bail and also ruled court documents will remain sealed due to Townsend’s concerns about witness intimidation.

Townsend’s trial begins at 8:30 a.m. in Washington County Superior Court in Machias.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Fire at Peavey Manufacturing in Eddington
Multiple crews respond to fire at Eddington business
Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday.
The Blaine House in Augusta receives official Christmas trees
Cider Monday
Downtown Bangor bookstore celebrates Cider Monday
The processing facility in Hampden serves much of Maine.
USPS sets deadlines for Christmas delivery
Dr. Betsy Webb
Services announced for longtime Bangor Superintendent