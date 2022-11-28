Sunny & Chilly Tuesday. Rain & Wind Wednesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move into the Canadian Maritimes this evening. Breezy northwest winds will taper off overnight as the pressure gradient weakens. These winds will also produce the chance for early evening light snow showers for parts of the Central Highlands. High pressure will move into the region overnight helping to clear out the cloud cover and reduce the winds. Lows will range from the teens in the north to the mid 20s along the coast.

High pressure will settle in across the region on Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and cooler highs that will be mostly in the 30s. Winds will be light & variable. Clouds will build in Tuesday night ahead of our next disturbance.

By Wednesday, a low will moving across southern Canada will have an associated warm and cold front. The warm front will bring us a mild day and will turn our winds out of the south. Highs are expected to reach the 40s and low 50s. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day and by the afternoon, rain will arrive in the west associated with the cold front. This front will move through during the overnight and will bring heavy rain & strong winds through early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will range from 0.75″ to 1.25″.

Heavy rain expected by Wednesday night. Totals will average around 0.75" to 1.25". (WABI)

Winds will be the bigger concern as southerly gusts along the coast could exceed 60 mph. Islands off the coast could experience even stronger wind gusts. For inland areas, southerly gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. The strongest winds will be from late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Southerly winds will pick up Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Gusts will be strongest along the coast with gusts that could exceed 60 mph. (WABI)

This will be an ALL-RAIN event as temperatures will remain above freezing.

Breezy winds expected for Tuesday morning and will taper off into the afternoon. High pressure will be building in bringing more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s & low 40s. Another chilly & sunny day for Friday as highs will be mostly in the 30s.

Watching another low for the first half of the weekend. This is expected to bring more showers to the region by Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be much lighter, and winds will not be as strong as the event on Wednesday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and low 50s. A few rain showers will stick around into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Another low will move into the region by Saturday afternoon. Expect scattered showers and breezy conditions. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows in the teens north and 20s elsewhere. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Light & variable wind

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain in the afternoon. Will be heavy into the evening. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds will increase during the evening out of the south gusting for inland areas up to 45 mph, along the coast over 60 mph.

THURSDAY: A few early morning showers followed by increasing sunshine. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy in the morning with winds tapering into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds increase during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: A few early AM showers. More sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

