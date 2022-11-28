Skowhegan shops small during Small Business Week

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - While it seems like everyone is shopping big here in Skowhegan, they’re going out of their way to shop small.

Small Business Saturday kicked off Small Business Week and will run through Dec. 3.

The week is put on by the organization Main Street Skowhegan and has over three dozen businesses participating.

“We’re excited to shop small every day of the year, and as a local organization that is really looking to revitalize Skowhegan, we recognize the importance of shopping small all year long. But, of course, Small Business Saturday is when we kind of celebrate shopping locally every year, and it kind of helps kick off the holiday season for our small retailers,” said Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan .

What was once just a day has now become a weeklong affair during which anyone can pick up one of the 600 savings passports to get special discounts and incentives at participating locations.

Shoppers can also fill out raffle tickets after each purchase with the chance to win gift cards.

Main Street Skowhegan says they’re excited to help support their community.

“When you spend your money locally, most of that money goes back into the local economy. Businesses pay taxes, and they support your local sports teams. So, it’s really important to make sure that you shop locally and support your local businesses,” Cannon added.

One local business owner says this push has gotten her store more business than on Black Friday.

“It was wild. On Black Friday, we started, and people were coming through the door. It was good and steady. And then on Shop Small Saturday, it was one after another. Sometimes I would have up to 16 people at a time in this tiny little shop, down here at the Thrifty Chic Boutique,” said owner of Thrifty Chic Boutique Kylie Brown.

To view a full list of participating locations you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.