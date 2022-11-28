Services announced for longtime Bangor Superintendent

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community continues to mourn the death of its former school superintendent.

Her obituary says Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning in Bangor after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Webb worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator and won several statewide awards.

Webb’s service will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Anah Shriner’s Temple in Bangor.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Betsy Webb was 61 years old.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.