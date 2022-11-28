Services announced for longtime Bangor Superintendent

Dr. Betsy Webb
Dr. Betsy Webb(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community continues to mourn the death of its former school superintendent.

Her obituary says Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning in Bangor after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Webb worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator and won several statewide awards.

Webb’s service will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Anah Shriner’s Temple in Bangor.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Betsy Webb was 61 years old.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Fire at Peavey Manufacturing in Eddington
Multiple crews respond to fire at Eddington business
Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday.
The Blaine House in Augusta receives official Christmas trees
Cider Monday
Downtown Bangor bookstore celebrates Cider Monday
The processing facility in Hampden serves much of Maine.
USPS sets deadlines for Christmas delivery