Police: man hit by car, killed on Thanksgiving in Caribou

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST
CARIOBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Caribou Thanksgiving night.

Caribou Police say they got a report around 9:30 p.m. of a man running in and out of traffic on the Van Buren Road.

A few minutes later, State Police troopers reported 54-year-old Daryl Raymond was lying in the road.

Caribou Police say Raymond was struck by a car driven by 78-year-old Daniel Daigle of Winterville Plantation.

Raymond was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Daigle and his passenger were not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

