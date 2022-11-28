Police: man hit by car, killed on Thanksgiving in Caribou

CARIOBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Caribou Thanksgiving night.

Caribou Police say they got a report around 9:30 p.m. of a man running in and out of traffic on the Van Buren Road.

A few minutes later, State Police troopers reported 54-year-old Daryl Raymond was lying in the road.

Caribou Police say Raymond was struck by a car driven by 78-year-old Daniel Daigle of Winterville Plantation.

Raymond was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Daigle and his passenger were not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

