Police: man hit by car, killed on Thanksgiving in Caribou
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARIOBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Caribou Thanksgiving night.
Caribou Police say they got a report around 9:30 p.m. of a man running in and out of traffic on the Van Buren Road.
A few minutes later, State Police troopers reported 54-year-old Daryl Raymond was lying in the road.
Caribou Police say Raymond was struck by a car driven by 78-year-old Daniel Daigle of Winterville Plantation.
Raymond was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Daigle and his passenger were not hurt.
The crash is still under investigation.
