Pastries de’Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Don’t be fooled by the name, Pastries de’Amor is so much more than just a bakery. This Old Town eatery is defying all expectations in a newly relocated building on Main St.

Besides their wide selections of savory and sweet foods, the eatery also provides a space to sell local craft goods such as jewelry, soaps, candles, and homemade sauces. This calls back to the business’ roots, which started by attending craft fairs as a vendor. Pastries de’Amor is a part of the Crafters Co-Op that gives and receives mutual support from other crafters in Maine.

For food options, Pastries de’Amor provides many different mouth-watering options for both savory and sweet tastes. Some staples at the eatery include Cachupa stew, Portuguese kale soup, meatless chocolate salami, and Linguica rolls featuring Portuguese seasoned pork with melted cheese.

“It’s surprising to some people how flavors merge,” says owner April Anderson. Inspired by Portuguese and Cape Verdean culture, Anderson puts her own twist on iconic international recipes to include Maine staples, “We get cheeses from local farmers, I incorporate blueberries.”

The best seller at Pastries de’Amor is actually an Anderson original, what she calls a changa. Based off the savory fried staple chimichangas, Anderson put her own spin on it, transforming it into a sweet dessert by replacing the filling with flavored cream and toppings. This treat comes in many flavors such as Oreo, bourbon apple, blueberry, tiramisu, and turtle -- enough options to satisfy any kind of sweet tooth!

Pastries de’Amor relocated a few doors down from their first store in September of this year, providing more opportunity for growth and expansion of the business. Not only does their shop serve as a place to buy local goods and unique food items, but they also host events for the community in their space. This upcoming Saturday, they will be hosting a Christmas Craft Fair as well as a kids’ NYE Bash on December 30th.

For more information about the food or events happening at Pastries de’Amor, visit their website or Facebook page.

