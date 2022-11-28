Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season.

For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery.

Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where they will be held safely for pick-up.

Pick-up times are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To be able to get your item, you’ll need your ID, receipt or invoice of your package, and the name of the person picking it up to match the label.

They say this is another way they can help serve their community.

“Well, like a lot of law enforcement agencies across the nation, our priority is community policing. It’s all about our community. What can we do to take care of our community. And then this is just another way that we can put our hands out there and say, ‘hey, let us help you. Here’s our address. Come on down and do this,’” said Police Chief Dave Bucknam.

Packages must be picked up within three days of arrival.

The department is located at 255 Water Street in Skowhegan.

