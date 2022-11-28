Husson adds two 1,000 point scorers to basketball history

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Justice Kendall and Bailey Donovan are the two latest Husson Eagles to reach the 1,000 point plateau.

They accomplished the milestone within a week of each other earlier this month.

Justice Kendall, Bailey Donovan reach milestone (WABI)

The players said the feat is something they both are honored to have achieved thanks to their teammates, coaches, and hard work.

“It’s super-duper cool. We were actually talking about it before the season how we’re both going to do it. We wanted to do it at home games, so it’s really cool for her and me to do it. She’s got another year, so she might go even crazier than just a thousand,” said Kendall, graduate guard.

“I don’t think either of us knew that the other one was so close, but it’s awesome to do that with a friend,” said Donovan, junior forward/center.

Kendall reached 1,000 points in a 69-65 overtime loss to Fort Kent on Nov. 10, with Bailey achieving it in a 69-41 win over Southern Maine six days later.

