BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to fall across the country.

According to AAA, Monday’s national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.54.

Here in Maine, the average is $3.82. That is down seven cents from a week ago.

Prices haven’t been this low in months, but AAA says unfortunately, while lower, this holiday weekend still saw the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records back in 2000.

