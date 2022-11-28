Downtown Bangor bookstore celebrates Cider Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ve heard of Cyber Monday, but what about Cider Monday?

Shoppers at The Briar Patch were treated to free cider and cookies as they walked through the door Monday. It’s been their tradition on the Monday after Thanksgiving for a few years now.

Owner Gibran Graham says he borrowed the idea from another bookstore in New Hampshire.

He says Cider Monday helps combat the impersonal nature of online shopping. It’s his way of thanking customers who spend their money at his small, locally-owned business.

“Giving back is what it’s all about. It’s the season of giving. We have customers and our community comes in and supports us, and we want to be able to support them in many ways, too. And that’s why we give back to our community by supporting local organizations, and art organizations, and raffles at schools. But also, making sure our customers feel warm and welcome when they come into our store. Hence the cider and the cookies,” said Graham.

The cider was purchased from Rowe Orchards in Newport.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.