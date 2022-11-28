Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham

Topsham crash
Topsham crash(Topsham Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week.

The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Officials said, when they arrived, they saw a Toyota in flames and that the occupants had already been pulled free from the car.

According to authorities, numerous citizens who saw the crash stopped to help, breaking the van’s windows to get to 25-year-old Kyndric Stewart of Lewiston and her son.

Stewart was taken to a hospital for internal injuries, as well as a broken leg. Her son, 2-month-old Riley Stewart, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center as a precautionary measure but is believed to be uninjured.

Officials believe speed may have caused the crash. Though no one has been charged, that could change pending an investigation.

On their Facebook Page, the Topsham Police Department posted the following message: “The men and women of the Topsham Police and Fire Departments would like to thank all persons who stopped to assist in removing and caring for the occupants of the vehicle prior to first responder’s arrival on scene. Your efforts made a difference!”

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

