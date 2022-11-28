Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - As Thanksgiving goes into our rear-view, we move onto other holiday hurdles.

Across the country, the price of Christmas trees is going up like other crops. The cost of fuel, seed, and other factors are attributing to the higher prices.

In regard to how it will affect Mainers, Len Price of Nutkin Knoll Farm brings good news, “The prices customers in Maine are paying quite a bit less than prices. Customers through Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Massachusetts, are paying. So true prices have increased and lots of reasons for that. But it’s a lot better here than in other parts of the country.”

The incoming President of the Maine Christmas Tree Association, Ryan Liberty, also adds that growers understand that times are tough for everyone, and they have worked to “hold down the line” for prices.

At the end of the day, Price says that many people still come out for the real deal Tannenbaum. “Customers appreciate that we’re still doing what we’re doing, they still have the opportunity to come and choose and cut their tree and have a nice experience at the farm and create all those memories and relive their childhood memories.”

