Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student

A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student.

According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student.

Police say after investigating, 52-year-old Christian Koelbl of Stockton Springs, a kindergarten teacher at the G.H. Jewett School, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Koelbl is free on bail and is expected to appear in court in January.

The Superintendent of RSU 25, Jim Boothby, confirmed to TV5 that Koelbl has been on administrative leave since October 28th.

Boothby says the district will follow all procedures outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.

