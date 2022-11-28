Brightening Skies Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move off to our east today with drier and brighter weather to move in as the day progresses. We’ll start with lots of clouds this morning followed by brightening skies by late morning through the afternoon. As high pressure builds in from the west, it will tighten the pressure gradient over the area, resulting in a gusty, northwest wind today. Look for gusts up to 25 MPH possible during the day. Highs today will remain above average with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Skies will turn mostly clear tonight with lows dropping to the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

High pressure will build in for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will reach the 30s. Low pressure is forecast to pass well north of Maine Wednesday and Wednesday night, dragging a cold front through the state during the afternoon and evening. Southerly winds ahead of the front will be gusty Wednesday. These winds will usher warmer air into the region with highs topping off in the 40s to low 50s. Rain associated with the front will move in Wednesday afternoon and will wind down Wednesday night. Colder air will move in on the backside of the storm for Thursday. We’ll also have a gusty, northwest wind Thursday making it feel even colder. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs around 30° north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere. High pressure will move in for Friday bringing us some nice weather to end the week.

Today: Brightening skies and breezy. Highs between 37°-47°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows between 15°-25°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 31°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon rain developing. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and cooler. Highs mainly in the 30s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

