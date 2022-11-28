The Blaine House in Augusta receives official Christmas trees

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday.

“I’m privileged and pleased to host these three beautiful balsam fir trees in the Blaine House for the next month or so,” Mills said.

Two of the three, an eight foot and a seven-foot balsam firs, were grown by FinestKind Tree Farms in Dover-Foxcroft.

Mills helped carry the smallest of the three, a six foot balsam fir, into the Blaine House. It was grown by the Boiling Spring Tree Farm in Dayton.

“It is kind of an honor, have been doing this for 40 years. Somebody recognizes it,” Clement Meserve said.

These Christmas trees featured at the Blaine House were chosen after they won people’s choice awards at the Christmas Tree exhibition at this year’s Fryeburg Fair. Mills also received award winning wreaths, including one made by Wanda Wilcox, who says she only makes 15 to 20 wreathes for friends and families each year.

“I have done well at the Fryeburg Fair every year, so it is always a fun competition and being asked to come to this, i was called a couple weeks ago, and I didn’t hesitate. I thought what an amazing opportunity,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox said she hopes her wreath brings love to the Blaine House.

“I hope people when they look at it feel the love that I put into it when I give it to my family and friends, because that is what it is about to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mills played “Joy to the World” on the piano saying the tree delivery kicks off the Christmas season.

The Christmas trees will be decorated later this week. Governor Mills says she will be decorating the six foot tree with her own personal ornaments.

