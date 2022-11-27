Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place today at a Goodwill.

Police say they were called to the scene of 10 West Concourse at approximately 11:35 this morning.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with a thin build.

Allegedly he was armed and displayed his firearm to the clerk and then left on foot.

The Waterville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If there is any information that could lead to finding him, please contact Detective Chase Fabian at 207-680-4708 or through email cfabian@waterville-me.gov.

