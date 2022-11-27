New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday week coming to a close, many of those who traveled for Thanksgiving, are now coming home.

According to website Flight Aware, more than nine hundred flights in the United States are delayed as of Sunday morning.

The Bangor International Airport is not currently reporting any delays.

Due to large traffic volume ahead of the holiday, officials reminded people to arrive to their flights early to avoid travel hassles.

”We’re seeing the highest volumes of travel that we’ve ever seen on record back in 2000, whereas the national projection is to be about the third largest volume of travel since 2000, New England is expected to be the largest and greatest volume of travel,” said Pat Moody of AAA Northern New England.

For up-to-date BIA flight information, you can visit flybangor.com.

