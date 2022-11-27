Mostly cloudy today, rain and snow showers move in tonight.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure exits off to our east as another low-pressure system approaches from the Ohio river valley. For the first half of our day, we remain dry with increasing clouds. High temperatures reach the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for inland and along the coast, northern Maine will only be reaching the lower 30′s. As the low approaches from the west, it will bring in rain across most locations tonight, areas north of Greenville and Millinocket will start off as a wintry mix and then transition to all snow. Areas south of Greenville and Millinocket will remain rain for the duration of the storm. A general 1-3″ of snow is expected with pockets of 3-5″in higher elevations. Rain totals range from .50″ - 0.75″, heaviest rain totals will be along the Downeast coast.

Rain and snow showers continue across the state overnight and linger into the early morning hours on Monday. The bulk of the precipitation should be moved out by 6 a.m. Monday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the NW at around 10-15 mph. Some isolated rain and snow showers may pop up across northwestern Maine throughout the day Monday. Tuesday, high pressure builds back into the region allowing us to dry out and have mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach the upper 20′s to mid 30′s.

Wednesday a low-pressure system will pass well to our north dragging along a cold front. Out ahead of this cold front will be some gusty southerly winds ushering in warm air, allowing for precipitation to fall as rain across all locations, with maybe a few flakes mixed in on the back side of the front.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in for the late afternoon. Snow showers are possible for areas north of Millinocket. Highs reach between 41-52.

TONIGHT: Rain south, snow north. Low temperatures drop between 30-39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers lingering into the early AM, drying out for the rest of the day. Winds will be out of the NW at around 10-15 mph. Highs reach the upper 30′s to mid 40′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs, mostly in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Partly cloudy skies and breezy at times. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s.

